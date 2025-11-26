  1. Home
CM wishes Nandini Ghee success abroad

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 11:17 AM IST
CM wishes Nandini Ghee success abroad
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a major boost for the state’s flagship dairy brand, Nandini, confirming that its ghee is now being exported to Australia, America (USA), and Saudi Arabia. The Chief Minister highlighted the growing international demand for the state’s product, stating that the popularity of Nandini Ghee is on the rise both domestically and globally.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he extended his best wishes to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and to an individual named Kumar, a native of Mysuru district who is currently settled in the US and has secured the export agency.

