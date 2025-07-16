CM withdraws controversial land acquisition plan in Devanahalli

Bengaluru: In a landmark decision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state government has officially withdrawn the land acquisition process in Devanahalli taluk, particularly in Channarayanapatna and surrounding villages. The announcement came following a high-level meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, which included senior officials, ministers, and farmer representatives.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the government has completely dropped the proposal for compulsory land acquisition, a move that has been at the center of large-scale farmer protests. “We will not forcibly acquire any land. Those who are willing to voluntarily part with their land will be adequately compensated with a higher-than-guideline rate and provided with developed plots,” he assured during the press briefing after the meeting.

The decision is seen as a strong stance in support of farmers and land rights activists, fulfilling a promise made by Siddaramaiah during his tenure as the Opposition Leader to stand by farmers. “This is not just a political statement; we have acted on our commitment,” he added.

The proposed land acquisition of 1,777 acres in Devanahalli was intended for setting up a Hi-Tech Aerospace and Industrial Park, with its proximity to Bengaluru International Airport seen as strategically significant. However, the project drew sharp criticism and massive protests, with farmers arguing the land was fertile and vital for their livelihoods.

The CM acknowledged that while the state aims for industrial growth to enhance income and create jobs, such development cannot come at the cost of displacing farmers.

“There has never been such a massive protest in Karnataka against land acquisition,” he said, adding that farmers in the region are highly dependent on this land for agriculture.

However, he noted that for those farmers who are open to voluntarily parting with their land, the government will proceed with the acquisition while ensuring enhanced compensation and benefits.

Actor and activist Prakash Raj, who was present at the event, praised the CM’s decision, stating, “This is a powerful example of social justice in action.”

Also present at the meeting were senior ministers MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, Bhyrathi Suresh, CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legal Advisor Ponnanna, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, and farmer leaders.

The government’s decision is being hailed as a rare instance where developmental aspirations were balanced with social justice, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to inclusive and people-centric

governance.