CM Yeddyurappa promises additional funds for flood-hit districts

Ballari: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in four districts of the State and said additional funds would be released after holding discussions with officials. "Already funds have been allotted to the flood affected districts and more will be released after holding a meeting with the officials," the Chief Minister said.

He was talking to reporters before boarding a special plane from Jindal Vijayanagar Airport here to undertak an aerial survey of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir districts, to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains last week. Yeddyurappa was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan during the aerial survey. River Bhima, a tributary of river Krishna that originates in Maharashtra, has wreaked havoc in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts due to the torrential rain in the catchment areas for the past 10 days.

Yeddyurappa said heavy rains and floods have caused inundation in several villages in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, damaging crops and houses. To a query, the chief minister said a central team would carry out an inspection after the State government submits the complete report, which may take at least four to five days. He, however, maintained that the Prime Minister was aware of the prevailing situation and has assured him of assistance.

