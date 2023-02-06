CMR University turns Bagalur Lake into active tourist spot

Bengaluru: The Office of Student Affairs at CMR University undertook the soft launch of its water sports canoe club at its Lakeside Campus at Bagalur. The launch event saw 22 participants registered and three trained canoeists instructing and sailing alongside students for safety.

This new undertaking is to affirm CMR University's adoption of the Bagalur Lake as part of the campus experience for students. Further, the canoeing activities can aid tourism activities in this up-and-coming area of Bengaluru as CMRU hopes to make it available to the public as well.

The launch included three canoe boats with a capacity of three people each, and three stand-up paddle boards with a capacity of one person per device. The event was a soft launch to test the waters and evaluate the response.

The launch of the Canoe Club is the first step towards the OSA's aspirational "Centre for Adventure Leadership," which aims to offer nationally recognised technical certifications in canoe tripping, river rescue, kayaking, ziplining, rock-climbing, and sports emergency first aid. The Office of Student Affairs, Director, Dr Babu Devasenapati said, "Team OSA would like to extend its gratitude to its management for their motivation and support. Special thanks to Shri KR Jaydeep, Pro-Chancellor for his guidance and pushing the project forward, and Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost - CMR University, for her prompt approval of rechristening the Main campus as CMRU Lakeside Campus."