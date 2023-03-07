CMRS sets 60 conditions for operationalising of KR Puram-Whitefield Metro line

Bengaluru: Before starting to operate the KR Puram-Whitefield line, Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Ltd. must comply with 60 criteria set forth by the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The 13-kilometer Purple Line Extension will be officially opened after March, according to BMRCL officials. Even though the CMRS' requirements might be met shortly, the official opening of the facility for business operations may be postponed.

The CMRS listed these in its detailed letter to the Bengaluru Metro authorities under a number of headings, including safety provisions and passenger amenities; electrical technicalities; operations-related, civil engineering and tracks; signalling; general conditions; and location-specific observations. In order to appropriately direct passengers, enough signage is being given as standard at all conspicuous areas in the passenger area. A sufficient number of signs for the fire exit must be put up in the right places so that passengers may see them readily.

In all stations, all work related to passenger facilities, including entry/exit, ticketing, automatic fare collection, escalators and lifts, lighting and ventilation, as well as facilities for senior citizens and people with disabilities, is finished and operational.

The CMRS writes in its letter that access from and to the walkway from platforms must be controlled and that signs must be put up to specify that only authorised people can enter the walkway.

Also, it instructed the Metro officials to fix any gaps between expansion joints to prevent tools and other items from falling.

As a checklist, the Namma Metro officials stated that they will expedite the work and complete the CMRS directions as soon as possible. As many of the directions have already been planned to be carried out by the Metro administration, they expect the work may be finished quickly. During February 22 and 24, Abhai Kumar Rail, the CMRS Commissioner for the Southern Circle, inspected the line. The much-anticipated stretch with 12 metro stations will open after March 10, according to a statement made last week by Metro officials.