Coastal legislators seek higher budget allocation for integrated development

Public representatives from Karnataka’s three coastal districts have urged the state government to prioritise comprehensive development of the coastal belt and allocate adequate funds in the upcoming budget, citing urgent infrastructure, fisheries, agriculture, and environmental needs.

The demand was raised during a Coastal Development Board meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader at the district administrative complex in Mangaluru. Ministers and legislators from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts participated, calling for a coordinated approach to address long-standing regional challenges.

Khader emphasised the need to construct elevated, high-quality coastal roads to mitigate shoreline erosion while improving transport connectivity and boosting tourism. He also stressed the importance of enhanced funding for the West Flowing River project and said the proposed Ullal Kote¬pur jetty would ease pressure on Mangaluru port.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Mankal S. Vaidya said dredging works worth ₹70 crore had been proposed across 13 fishing harbours in the three districts, adding that funding discussions with the Chief Minister were underway. Legislators also pressed for permanent solutions to coastal erosion and the introduction of a water metro project to promote tourism.

Calls were made to relocate the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) office from Bengaluru to the coast to speed up approvals, upgrade agricultural institutions, and streamline fisheries administration. Some members advocated merging fisheries and port departments to accelerate infrastructure development and suggested state ownership of dredging equipment to reduce delays.

Additional concerns included the need for a specialised government hospital for cancer and cardiac care, expanded student hostel facilities, agricultural support packages, and flood mitigation in urban areas.

Board chairman M.A. Gaffoor said proposals emerging from the meeting would be incorporated into an action plan and submitted for budget consideration.