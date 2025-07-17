Live
- Attacks on Dalits increased in AP, alleges RPI chief
- Can you declare Kharge as PM candidate? BJP dares Cong
- First AICC OBC advisory committee meeting highly successful: CM
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 17 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 17 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 17 July, 2025
- AP ICET counselling schedule updated for MBA and MCA admissions 2025-26
- Heavy rains expected in Telangana for next three days
- New hospital to improve ‘opaque’ healthcare
Coffee Research Institute to unveil centenary emblem and motto tomorrow
Chikkamagaluru: As it enters its centenary year, the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) is preparing for a series of celebratory events,...
Chikkamagaluru: As it enters its centenary year, the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) is preparing for a series of celebratory events, beginning with the unveiling of its Centenary Emblem and Motto on July 18 at 10 am at the Coffee Board Extension Office in Chikkamagaluru.
The event, organised jointly by the Coffee Board of India and the Central Coffee Research Institute, Balehonnur, will also feature the launch of Coffee Yatra Vastu Pradarshana 2.0, a thematic coffee exhibition tracing the crop’s history, research, and contribution to the Indian economy.
Representatives and stakeholders from across India’s coffee-growing regions have been invited. Among the key guests are Capt. G.R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan and a progressive coffee grower, and Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP from Chikkamagaluru-Udupi and member of the Coffee Board. Notable tribal coffee entrepreneurs Vanatala Sandhya and Korra Savitri will also be present. Several coffee industry leaders will participate as special invitees, including K. Mathew Abraham (President, South India Joint Growers’ Association), A. Nanda Belyappa (President, Kodagu Growers’ Association), and Ramesh Raj (President, Coffee Exporters’ Association).
Presidents of grower associations from Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Shevaroys, along with office-bearers of the Coffee Curers’ Association, Specialty Coffee Association of India, and Coffee Roasters’ Association, are also expected to attend.