Comments not in good taste: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha has castigated Sandalwood music composer-lyricist Hamsalekha for his statement on Pejawar Mutt seer late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday , Simha said "Hamsalekha has made a good name in the field of music but his comments on Swamiji are not in good taste. The seer treated all communities on par and fought against untouchability. He visited many Dalit localities to spread a strong message. He fought for social equality in society."



The BJP's Lok Sabha member said, "Hamsalekha questioned if the seer would have eaten meat had he been offered? Foot habits are purely personal and it has nothing to do with any religion or caste."

Simha said, "Yes, Hamsalekha has apologised for what he has said. Like he has many fans, even Pejawar seer earned thousands of supporters all over the country for his good work. We should always think twice before making a statement against someone."