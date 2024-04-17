Commissioner elated as CCB cracks down on drug peddling

Bengaluru: The CCB Anti-Drug Squad apprehended three individuals, including a foreign national, for their involvement in drug peddling. Seizing a substantial cache of contraband, including 5.5 kgs of ganja, 291 e-cigarettes, 240 packs of foreign cigarettes, 360 tablets of assorted hookah flavours, and 100 hookah pots, valued at Rs. 32,35,000, the squad made a decisive strike on April 13.

Briefing a press conference here today during the property parade Commissioner of Police B Dayanand highlighted the various triumphs his team had in the last fortnight.The crackdown unfolded with precision, thanks to a tip-off from a local informant.

Acting swiftly, the squad intercepted a swimming coach at a sports club in Begur, recovering ganja worth Rs. 10 lakh. It was revealed that the individual had been residing in Bengaluru for eight years, funding a lavish lifestyle through drug peddling.Simultaneously, another raid in Bagalagunte police limits led to the arrest of a domestic worker, further exposing the network of illicit activities. The accused, known for targeting locked houses, were also wanted in connection with burglaries in KR Puram and Ramamurthy Nagar police limits. Guided by the directive of East DCP Kuldip Kumar Jain, the law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating such crimes.

Burglary ring busted

In a breakthrough for law enforcement, the Ramamurthy Nagar police apprehended two individuals from Davanagere City on April 3, in connection with a series of housebreakings and burglaries.

The accused, responsible for a burglary where 205 grams of gold ornaments were stolen, were traced through meticulous fingerprint analysis.

Foreign national arrested for cocaine peddling

The Chennamma Kere police have made a significant breakthrough in curbing drug trafficking, with the arrest of a foreign national on charges of peddling cocaine in Katriguppe playgrounds. Acting on intelligence provided by an informant, the police seized 24 grams of cocaine and Rs. 1000 in cash from the suspect on April 6.= Following due legal procedures, the accused has been produced in court and remanded to central prison, marking a significant victory in the battle against narcotics.