Communal riots: 107 cases in last 4 years in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As the elections draw nearer, communal conflicts in the name of religion and caste are coming to the fore. In the last four years, there have been 107 riots or conflicts on the basis of religion and caste in the state, and Shimoga and Davangere are leading in such cases.

Innocents are being victimised due to incidents of communal riots or caste based incidents. Harsha was killed in Shimoga in a communal conflict. The murder case of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare of Dakshina Kannada district made a big noise at the state level. In response to this, a young man named Fazil was killed in Suratkal, Mangalore.

These incidents threatened communal harmony in the district. Soon, the election dates to be announced. In such a situation, there are again attempts to create riots on the basis of religion. In this background, it is necessary to take precautionary measures to prevent this from happening. The police department also needs to take appropriate precautionary measures at the grassroots level.

In the backdrop of elections loss or profit, miscreants create riots and the risk of loss of innocent life and property should not be denied. In this regard, there is a need for more security and appropriate measures to be taken in sensitive areas.