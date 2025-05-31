Communal violence deathknell for coast: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the communal violence in coastal Karnataka was a big blow to the region and added that it would result in significant losses for the region and the state.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha and Palace Grounds, he said, “We have taken steps to protect all sections of the society. Besides the official report, a team from the Party has also been sent to interact with the public and submit a report. We want peace be restored in the region.

“This is not just about one or two deaths, the communal tension is a big blow to the region. It is important to understand that the people are anxious and the businesses are hesitant to invest in the region. I appeal to the BJP and other organisations to realise the gravity of the situation.”

Asked about situation not coming under control even after the transfer of officials from Dakshina Kannada, he said, “We are trying to control the situation. BJP and other organisations are trying to provoke on communal lines. The people of the region need to understand that it is they who will be affected eventually. Youth are already migrating to other regions for employment.”

Replying to questions on officials not responding to locals, he said, “Our government has taken this seriously, officials will have to respond.” Asked about JDS leaders joining Congress, he said, “The leaders and workers from JDS and BJP are showing interest to join the Congress. How can we say no to them?”