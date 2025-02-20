Live
Just In
Commuters stuck for 90 minutes, 6 kilometre-long traffic snarl at Kalladka
Commuters on National Highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) on Thursday had a harrowing experience when they were stuck in the biggest traffic block between Kalladka and Maani.
Buntwal: Commuters on National Highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) on Thursday had a harrowing experience when they were stuck in the biggest traffic block between Kalladka and Maani. Though the cause of this traffic snarl is not known, the commuters point out that the sundry construction materials is being deposited in the wrong places, blocking the highway in the ongoing work of an elevated highway under construction.
According to the commuters, the traffic was jammed for over 90 minutes, stretching up to 6 kilometres from both sides. Thanks to the initiative taken by the Superintendent of Police Dakshina Kannada N. Yathish, a police squad was sent on receipt of complaints and had the traffic cleared. The commuters also commended the police action for using earth machinery to remove heavy construction material that created blockages.
Following the clearance of traffic blockage, the movement on the National Highway became slower and a flood of traffic arrived in Mangaluru city in the late afternoon.