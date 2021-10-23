Companies knock on High Court door against online gaming ban

Bengaluru: Several companies have filed writs challenging ban on online gaming in the State. The companies that face criminal cases for violation of the ban have sought time to file response.



Companies including All India Gaming Federation, Galactus Funware Technologies, have contended that the State government's decision is unconstitutional.

The State government's unilaterally order has left them in losses, they said and added that in the name of investigation by police there should not be any harassment. The companies have requested the court to give an interim injunction to the government to put the ban in abeyance.

They further contended that the State government did not have the power to ban online gaming and online gambling. Senior advocates for the petitioners, Arvind Datar, Sajan Poovya and DLN Rao have argued that the government order should be cancelled.

Advocate General Prabhulinga has raised objections on behalf of the State government and sought time to file an objection to the writ petitions. The High Court postponed hearing on the petitions to October 27 as it felt a detailed enquiry was needed.

The government's order came as a shocker to online gamblers. The ban affected Dream Eleven, PayTM First, Gamezy apps, etc.