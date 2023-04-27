Complaint filed against Somanna with Election Commission

Chamarajanagara: C M Shiva Kumara Naik, the President of VandeMatharam organisation, filed complaint against Chamarajanagara BJP candidate and minister V Somanna for allegedly luring JDS candidate Alur Mallu.

In an audio clip which went viral since Monday in which minister Somanna allegedly luring Alur Mallu to withdraw nomination papers and offered Rs 50 lakh cash and a position in next BJP government. In a complaint submitted to the Election Commission Shiva Kumar urged stringent action against minister for violating election code of conduct. . On the other hand, pro-Kannada organizations filed a complaint against V Somanna from contesting the election.

Chamarajanagar JDS candidate Aluru Mallu said that Somanna called him and lured him with money to withdraw nomination papers. He said just one hour was left to get the nomination paper back. Then Somanna called., forced me to withdraw the nomination paper. offering post in board or corporation. .and offered Rs 50 lakhs . He spoke in rough language saying that you should take your nomination papers soon. That hurt me. Somanna lured me with money as he fearing of defeat. He said no one is behind me as alleged by Somanna. He said that KRIDL President Rudresh has given his support to me but it is false. I did not appear with him even for a day. I only met him at the press conference on the last day. He expressed confidence of winning in Chamarajanagara.

He said Somanna is an outsider, I am a local. Somanna is always lying and did not do developmental works in district . Commenting on BJP candidate V Somanna's lure of money to Chamarajanagara JDS candidate Aluru Mallu, HD Kumaraswamy said, that luring of JDS candidate does not work here. The national parties fearing JDS hence they are luring us. He said party would win in 123 searts and will form government.