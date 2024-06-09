Confident of Karnataka getting 5 to 6 ministerial posts: BJP's Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that he was hopeful of getting five to six ministerial posts for the state.



“We are hopeful... The party workers are celebrating at the booth levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take special care of Karnataka state,” said Vijayendra.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday, Vijayendra said, "The people have decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. The Modi leadership enjoys popular support. The people of the state have voted for the BJP-JD(S) alliance."

“Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra (his brother) is an eligible candidate to get a Central portfolio. The party will take the final call on cabinet berths. We will abide by the party’s decision,” he stated.

Former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa, who is in the national capital said, "I don’t know how many cabinet posts will be given to Karnataka.”

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra stated that he has not demanded a cabinet post. Many former ministers and senior leaders have been elected to Parliament this time, he added.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that Narendra Modi is becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. "The opposition is daydreaming about forming the government at the Centre. We will work unitedly,” he said.

Former CM and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he has had an opportunity to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This victory is dedicated to the people of Karnataka. I will not disappoint Prime Minister Modi and will retain his trust. If I am given the post of cabinet minister, I will work for the people. I will be happy if I am given the Union Agriculture portfolio,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further said that his party JD(S) has been rejuvenated in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural BJP MP, son-in-law of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, Dr C.N. Manjunath said that he was happy that former CM Kumaraswamy (his close relative) is becoming a Central minister. The development has instilled confidence among the JD(S) leaders and party workers, he added.