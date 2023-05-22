Live
Cong workers sprinkle Gau mutra near Assembly
Before the 16th Karnataka Assembly began, workers of the Congress party performed a ritual in a bid to insult the BJP Government for their loss in the assembly elections.
Bengaluru: Before the 16th Karnataka Assembly began, workers of the Congress party performed a ritual in a bid to insult the BJP Government for their loss in the assembly elections.
Prior to the commencement of the 16th Karnataka Assembly, Congress party workers carried out a “ritual” by sprinkling cow urine (Gau Mutra) outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Additionally, party members offered pooja near the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the premises.
According to the workers, this act was conducted with the intention of "purifying" the Vidhana Soudha. The workers also stated that the sprinkling of cow urine was a symbolic gesture following the removal of the BJP government and the ascension of the Siddaramaiah-led government to power.
A few Congress workers were seen at the spot in the morning of 22 May accompanied by a priest. They were also seen walking slowly drawing cow urine onto their hands from small plastic bottles and then sprinkling it across a pathway to the Vidhana Soudha.