Congress cries foul, files police complaint against BJP leaders

Bengaluru: Lodging cases against corruption are on the rise in poll-bound Karnataka as Congress and BJP indulge in filing cases against the leaders of each other. Both parties are now resorting to lodging such complaints to show that the other is more corrupt.

The BJP filed a complaint on Monday with the Lokayukta against Congress and Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged irregularities in the 'TenderSURE' projects. Following which, the Congress has filed a police complaint on Wednesday against BJP alleging a 'cash-for-votes' scheme.

Leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D K Shivakumar lodged this complaint at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The Congress named Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National President J P Nadda and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in the complaint. In a media interaction while producing the complaint to the police, Siddaramaiah did the math. He said that there are 5 crore voters in Karnataka and Ramesh Jarkiholi promised Rs. 6,000 per voter. "That means the BJP is spending a sum or Rs. 30,000 crore just to bribe the voters," Siddaramaiah said.

Ramesh Jarkiholi in his visit to Sulebhavi in Belagavi district last week, said that the Congress MLA, Laxmi Hebbalkar has given freebies worth Rs. 3,000 for voters. "We will give double that amount if you vote for us", he had allegedly said.

Responding to the police complaint a few hours after it was filed, Jarkiholi said that his words were twisted. "I have said that we will give Rs. 6,000 per voter but it did not mean a bribe for voters. The amount mentioned was my estimate of funds per capita which I would allot for development purposes," Jarkiholi said.

With Basavaraj Bommai mentioned in the complaint, his response was that this is an attempt in vain to make false allegations for the Congress to try and gain political mileage. Responding to the complaint after inaugurating the Harshakala National Handloom Exhibition 2023 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Bommai said, "This is a new low for Congress. They are accusing BJP leaders to appeal to the voters."