Congress firm on Mekedatu march; Home Minister Araga Jnanendra threatens action 

Bengaluru: With Congress refusing to budge from its padayatra from January 9, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, despite the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the State to prevent spread of the virus, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.

Congress State president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them.

The Congress' march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, covering a distance of 160 km, will be held from January 9 to 19.

"They are not behaving like a responsible opposition, at the time when the State is amid a pandemic. How to behave is left to them, people are watching. Not doing anything on Mekedatu for six and half years while in power, they are now saying they will agitate for the sake of water. During normal situations they have every right to do it, but this is not the time," Home Minister Jnanendra said.

Speaking to media persons, he pointed out that even PM Narendra Modi's programme in Lucknow was cancelled so was State BJP's 'Chintana Shibira' from January 7-9 in the wake of a spike in cases and Covid restrictions.

"If they go ahead with the padayatra and violate guidelines, necessary action would be taken, and people are watching everything. Our health is in our hands and I appeal that everyone should cooperate."

The Congress on Wednesday had declared their firmness on going ahead with its padayatra and described Covid containment measures as a conspiracy to scuttle their plans. Jnanendra said, "Covid rules are not different for political parties and people. Rules are the same for anyone and in case of any violation, strict action would be taken in accordance with law. People like Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar who have been in public life for long, have to think that the life of the people is more important than politics."

"We will observe them, if they violate, we will take action. There is no question of any permission, we have cancelled our own meetings, all activities have been prohibited, when such is the case, how can special permission be given to them, it is not possible," Home Minister said.

The Bommai government on Tuesday had decided to impose curfew during weekends and restrict public gatherings to fight the third wave of Covid-19, till January 19. It has also decided to continue the night curfew for two more weeks, and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

Pointing at a large gathering of political leaders including Chief Minister, ministers, opposition leaders, legislators and their supporters at the swearing-in of newly elected MLCs at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Shivakumar accused the government of double standards and asked Jnanendra as to how this event was allowed.

"There is Covid here as well. What are they doing? What is Home Minister doing? They should have done swearing-in ceremony virtually or should have called only newly elected MLCs for the swearing-in in the Council chamber. We will go ahead with our padayatra for the sake of the people and get them the water, no one can stop, let the government show its strength," KPCC chief challenged.