Congress Leader Hyder Ali Fatally Attacked

Bengaluru : In a gruesome attack near Garuda Mall in Ashok Nagar, Congress leader Hyder Ali was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Sunday. The autopsy report confirmed that Ali sustained 56 deep wounds, including severe head injuries and a severed ear.

The attack occurred around 1 AM while Ali was returning home on a motorcycle after visiting a friend. A group of assailants, following him on another bike, launched a brutal assault using machetes. Police rushed to the scene and transported Ali to Bowring Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His friend, who was present at the time, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Forensic experts at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals conducted the postmortem examination. Reports revealed multiple deep machete wounds across Ali’s body, with severe damage to his leg muscles and face. The intensity of the attack left him unrecognisable, and officials noted that his skull had been fractured.

Bengularu police revealed that Ali had a criminal record, with 11 cases registered against him, including charges under the NDPS Act and offenses related to assault and murder. Officials confirmed that he had been listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Ashok Nagar police station since 2016, and preliminary findings suggest the attack may not have been politically motivated.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered outside Bowring Hospital, demanding justice. Tensions escalated briefly as angry supporters attempted to push through hospital gates, but police managed to bring the situation under control. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, with a special task force led by the Ashok Nagar Inspector working to track down the perpetrators.

Police sources confirmed that officers are analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity and gathering evidence to identify those responsible. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but law enforcement officials are exploring possible links to past enmities.