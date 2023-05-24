Congress MLA hits back at rivals trolling her over her clothes

Bengaluru:Nayana Motamma, the newly-elected Dalit MLA of the Congress in Karnataka, has hit out at those trying to target her by circulating visuals from her private life on social media.

The MLA from Mudigere Assembly constituency (reserved for Scheduled Caste) in Chikkamagaluru district said that her political opponents circulated visuals in which she is seen wearing dresses different from the sarees she wore while campaigning out of frustration due to the defeat in the

elections.

“Don’t let the frustration of defeat haunt you further. Yes... politics, me, myself, my personal life is the answer for those idiots who don’t know the difference,” tweeted Nayana, who posted about a minute-long clip of her pictures from her personal life used by the opponents to target her.

In these pictures, she could be seen wearing clothes other than saree, and spending time with her husband and friends. Some of the visuals show her jogging or dancing or taking selfies or spending time in the swimming pool. There are also a couple of pictures with liquor bottles. These visuals were juxtaposed with clips from her campaigning where she was mostly seen wearing saree.

The 43-year-old, who is the youngest woman MLA in the new state Assembly, said she herself had posted some of these photographs on social media and her political rivals used them to run a slander campaign before the elections on May 10 and even after her victory on May 13.

After Nayana’s team filed a complaint with the police, the video was taken down from the Facebook page of the local BJP unit.