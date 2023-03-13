Congress slams BJP over pic of rowdy-sheeter greeting PM Narendra Modi

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on Sunday triggered the latest face-off between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP in the southern state over a rowdy-sheeter greeting the PM in Mandya.The Congress tweeted a photograph of 'Fighter Ravi', a rowdy-sheeter, in which he is seen greeting the Prime Minister.

When Modi landed at the Mandya helipad, BJP leaders were there to welcome him. At this time, the rowdy sheeter Fighter Ravi also appeared with the BJP leaders, who welcomed Modi. In return Modi also wished Ravi.

Congress, which has shared the photo of fighter Ravi and Narendra Modi on social media, there is no other political party in the world as shameless as BJP. Narendra Modi has tarnished the post of Prime Minister by standing hand in hand with the rowdy sheeter called Fighter Ravi. The Congress lashed out at the Prime Minister saying that it is a shame that rowdies are not included in the party. It was a big news earlier when fighter Ravi joined BJP. Also, the Congress had criticized the BJP for inducting rowdy sheeters into the party and trying to do rowdy politics in the state. Ravi, a fighter with a criminal background, recently joined the BJP. He is also seeking ticket from Nagamangala in Mandya district. He is infamous in cricket betting field. Ravi, who was a cricket bookie since 2010, was arrested many times in cricket bookie cases, got bail and came out.