Congress to organise ‘Sadhana Samavesh’ at Hosapete on May 20

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is completing two years in office on May 20, and preparations are underway for a grand ‘Sadhana Samavesh’ to be held in Hosapete, Kalyana Karnataka.

The event aims to assemble a large number of people from surrounding districts, in-cluding beneficiaries of various government schemes, for a show of strength. Specifi-cally, the distribution of digital land titles to 1 lakh families through the Revenue De-partment is set to enhance the significance of the Sadhana Samavesh.

The declaration of habitation areas such as Hatti, Tanda, and Haadi as revenue vil-lages, along with the distribution of land titles to families there, is intended to send a message that the ‘Siddaramaiah-2’ government is people-oriented. Special prepara-tions are being made through the Revenue Department and the Vijayanagara district administration for this. Siddaramaiah’s statements have ignited sparks in Karnataka: A ‘war of words’ between Congress and BJP is ongoing.

The first-year celebration of the government, marked by achievements in guarantee schemes, was hindered by the general election code of conduct. Subsequently, the Maharsi Valmiki Corporation’s illegal transfer of funds case overshadowed the cele-bration of the government’s first anniversary. A series of scandals, including the mud allocation scam involving CM’s family, the Ranya Rao case, the honey trap case, and allegations regarding Muslim reservations, along with recent caste census reports, have caused unrest within the ruling party, undermining the government’s credibility.

Throughout its second year, the party and government are preparing for the ‘Sadhana Samavesh’ with the objective of reinforcing public administration amidst a series of challenges. The plan is to include millions of marginalized communities receiving land titles, boosting enthusiasm among party workers as they face local body elec-tions, including Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

In order to revive the initial trust and enthusiasm seen at the onset of governance, the organization of the ‘Sadhana Samavesh’ has been unprecedentedly suggested. The aim is to bring in AICC leaders to the event as well.