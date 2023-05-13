Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Congress widens its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka
The Congress party has widened its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 52 seats.
Bengaluru: The Congress party has widened its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 52 seats.
The Congress was leading in regions considered as BJP strongholds. The Congress party candidates were in three constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings. Congress managed to win only one seat in the last elections and BJP won seven seats.
Congress candidates were leading in Bengaluru city as well. They are leading in most of the seats in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Koppal, Tumakuru districts.
JD (S) was leading in four seats in Mandya and Hassan districts. In Tumakuru, JD (S) candidates have maintained lead in four seats of the total 11 constituencies.
In Belagavi which has 18 seats, Congress candidates maintained leads in six segments and BJP was leading in four seats. The trends were yet to be known for other seats.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters after visiting Hanuman temple stated that it is a big day for Karnataka and BJP will get absolute majority. With a stable government, inclusive development is possible in Karnataka and he thanked the people of Karnataka for voting peacefully.
The results will be out in a few hours and all political developments will depend on the outcome of the results, CM Bommai stated when asked about an alliance with JD (S).