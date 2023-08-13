Congress worker murdered over political rivalry

Tumakuru: A congress leader and supporter of state home minister G Parameshwar was murdered over political rivalry on Saturday. The deceased Congress supporter Devaraj (30), was allegedly killed near Togarighatta under Koratagere police station, and suspicions point towards JDS leader Mariappa.

The incident has unveiled a web of political animosity, suggesting that Devaraj's association with Congress leader Anand and his allegiance to G. Parameshwara might have triggered the fatal attack. As per reports, it is believed that Mariappa, a prominent village leader within the JDS party, is implicated in the murder. Devaraj's demise raises suspicions of foul play, as initial reports portrayed his death as an accident. However, a closer examination revealed that Devaraj had sustained severe head injuries, indicating a possible targeted assault.

The victim's family members and relatives have leveled allegations against Mariappa, claiming that he, along with others, abducted and subsequently assaulted Devaraj, leading to his tragic demise. The incident has cast a shadow of tension over the village, underscoring the volatile blend of politics and violence. Prompt police action resulted in the detention of Mariappa, who is now under interrogation by the Koratagere police. The police have registered serious charges against him, including a murder charge under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and extortion-related charges under section 392 of the IPC.

Koratagere police investigating.