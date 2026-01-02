Congress Worker Shot Dead In Clash With BJP MLA’s Supporters Over Banner Dispute In Karnataka

A Congress party worker was killed after violence broke out between supporters of two rival legislators in north Karnataka’s Ballari district, following a dispute over the installation of political banners ahead of Valmiki Jayanti celebrations. Police said the victim, identified as Rajashekar, died from a gunshot wound, and an investigation is underway to determine who fired the fatal shot.

The clash erupted when Congress workers attempted to put up banners outside the residence of BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy in the run-up to the January 3 celebrations. Supporters of the BJP leader objected, leading to a heated confrontation that quickly escalated as large groups from both sides gathered at the spot.

As tensions mounted, stone-pelting was reported, forcing police to intervene and use force to disperse the crowd. To prevent further violence, authorities imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Ballari and deployed additional police personnel across sensitive areas.

Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy held Gali Janardhan Reddy responsible for the incident and demanded immediate arrests. He alleged that the violence was deliberately provoked to disrupt a planned programme for the installation of a Valmiki statue in the city and accused the BJP of politicising the celebrations.

In contrast, Gali Janardhan Reddy claimed the violence was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at killing him. He alleged that gunmen linked to his political rivals opened fire as he was approaching his residence, and said several rounds were discharged. Displaying bullet casings that he said were recovered from the scene, he accused his opponents of using the banner dispute as a pretext to incite unrest and eliminate him.

Both leaders rushed to Ballari after the incident, as senior political figures from the region, including former minister B Sriramulu, also arrived to assess the situation. Police officials said they are examining all angles, including allegations made by both sides, as part of the ongoing probe.

The killing has heightened political tensions in the district, with security tightened and investigations continuing to establish accountability and prevent further escalation.