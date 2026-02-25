PVR INOX Opens New 8-Screen Cinema at Odeon Mall, Hyderabad

PVR INOX Limited, India’s leading multiplex operator, has announced the opening of a new cinema at Odeon Mall on RTC X Road, Chikkadpally, Hyderabad. The launch marks the company’s 19th cinema in the city and adds eight screens, taking PVR INOX Ltd.’s total screen count in Hyderabad to 119.

The cinema is located on RTC X Road, one of India’s best-known cinema districts, an area that has been closely associated with movie theatres for decades. The location continues to attract film audiences from across the city and serves the surrounding Chikkadpally residential and commercial areas. The property benefits from strong connectivity, including a nearby metro station, offering easy access across central Hyderabad.

The new cinema comprises eight mainstream auditoriums with a total seating capacity of 1,402 seats, each designed to deliver a consistent, high-quality viewing experience aligned with PVR INOX Ltd.’s signature world-class exhibition standards. The cinema is equipped with an advanced projection system with two 4K projectors and a laser phosphor projector, delivering cutting-edge resolution with enhanced brightness and image clarity. Dolby Atmos & DTS:X sound, along with Next-Gen 3D technology, provide clear visuals and immersive audio. Premium seating options, including Celebrity Recliners, enhance audience comfort, while the cinema food court concept offers a broader and more contemporary food and beverage selection.

The cinema features a curated portfolio of in-house food and beverage brands, designed to elevate the overall moviegoing experience:

Dogfather – Gourmet hot dogs with global flavours

Cine Café – Crafted coffees and fresh bakes

Crosta – Artisanal, gourmet pizzas

Steamestry – Fresh, steamed Asian bites

Wokstar – Hot, wok-tossed comfort bowls

In-Between – Easy, grab-and-go snacks

Frytopia – Loaded fries and crispy favourites

An upcoming gaming zone within the mall is expected to further strengthen the destination’s overall entertainment offering.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “Hyderabad has always been one of India’s most passionate cinema markets, and locations such as RTC X Road carry a strong legacy of movie culture. The launch of this new cinema at Odeon Mall reflects our commitment to building thoughtfully designed spaces that offer comfort, technology, and consistency of experience. We look forward to welcoming audiences to a cinema that truly celebrates the spirit of moviegoing in the heart of the city.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, added, “This property has come together exceptionally well in terms of design, ambience, and overall experience. From the layout and interiors to technology and comfort, every element has been curated to appeal to genuine cinema lovers. We are pleased to introduce a contemporary, premium PVR INOX Ltd. destination for audiences in and around Chikkadpally and central Hyderabad.”

With this opening, PVR INOX continues to strengthen its presence in South India with 599 screens across 28 cities, expanding high-quality cinema infrastructure in a location that has long played an important role in Hyderabad’s movie-going culture.

Buy One Get One Free Offer Announced at PVR INOX – Odeon Mall, Hyderabad

From 25th to 28th February 2026, guests can enjoy any movie, on any day, by booking through the PVR INOX app, website, or at the box office using the code ODEONBOGO. The offer is valid exclusively at the Odeon Mall location and is designed to encourage more movie-going experiences for families and groups. The promotion is subject to standard terms and conditions.

Offer Details:

· Applicable on all movies and all days

· Minimum two tickets per transaction

· One paid ticket and one free ticket per transaction

· Maximum value of the free ticket capped at ₹250

· Only one voucher permitted per transaction

· Offer capped at 30,000 redemptions

· Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable

· Cannot be combined with any other offer

Guests are encouraged to book early as the offer is available for a limited period and subject to redemption limits. Terms and conditions apply.