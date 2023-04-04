Congress workers protest against new ‘recruit’ outside KPCC office

Bengaluru: The Congress had been on a recruitment drive in the recent days for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has recruited leaders from BJP as well as the JDS and there are instances where these recruits are considered for contesting elections through Congress tickets.

In an incident observed in Bengaluru on Monday, supporters of a Congress leader, Yogesh Babu conducted a protest against providing a ticket to a recent recruit. The protest was staged outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru opposing a ticket to the newly recruited former BJP leader, N Y Gopalakrishna.The Congress party workers joined in hundreds to stage the protest as they held up posters of Yogesh Babu and chanted Babu's name in support of him.

Gopalakrishna quit BJP last week and officially joined the Congress on Monday. Before he quit, he was the BJP MLA who represented Kudligi assembly constituency. Sources claim that Gopalakrishna was aspiring for a ticket from Molkalmuru constituency in Chitradurga.