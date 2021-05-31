Construction of 250-bedded hospital in Mahadevapura to start soon

Bengaluru: Forest minister Arvind Limbavalli on Monday announced the construction of 250 bedded hospital at Munnekolalu village in Mahadevapura constituency. The minister along with health and revenue officers visited the site.



Addressing reporters Limbavalli said that the government hospital in Mahadevapura was in poor state since a long time. "I had discussed with chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar recently about shifting the hospital in Siddapura also since BMTC was unwilling to leave the area. The 4.07-acre site behind Navaprajna school in Munnekolalu of Doddanekkundi ward will be used to construct the government hospital. The construction work will start very soon."

The Karnataka Task Force also has said that more hospitals should be constructed in Bengaluru if space is available.

"The Health Department has been informed of the matter, I said and added that there are plans to build a 250-bed district government hospital in Munnekolalu. The hospital will have all necessary facilities required for a district hospital - including a maternity ward and a paediatric ward," he added