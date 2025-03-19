Construction of int’l cricket stadium in Tumakuru in limbo

Tumakuru: The construction of an international quality cricket stadium in Sorekunta, Tumakuru, is facing significant delays. It is becoming increasingly unlikely that the project will be completed within the anticipated two-year timeframe, as even the stadium’s boundary has not yet been determined.

On December 2, 2024, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the stadium, marking a significant milestone for cricketers and cricket enthusiasts in Tumakuru who have been dreaming of this for six decades. At that time, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed confidence that the stadium would be constructed within two years. However, four months have passed since the foundation ceremony.

Although there is an agreement between the government and KSCA, the Karnataka Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIDB) still needs to identify the stadium’s boundary and level the land. The tender process for constructing the cricket stadium is currently underway, but KIDB must complete its work first. Design plans for the stadium have not yet been finalized, and KSCA still needs to create the designs and commence construction. The IPL festival will take place from March 22 to May 25, making it unlikely that any progress can be made on the stadium during this bustling period.

The KSCA plans to establish 20-25 pitches, an indoor sports facility, and a cricket academy. A comprehensive design that includes seating arrangements and entry points must also be developed to support international cricket matches. To host international matches, it is crucial to develop a conducive environment, which includes having an international airport. If developments regarding the airport move forward, there is hope for hosting international cricket events soon.B S Sunil Patel, the district president of KSCA, stated, “Construction processes are ongoing. The boundary will be identified by KIADB, and leveling of the land will take place. Construction will begin as soon as possible, and KSCA’s objective is to expedite the development of the cricket stadium.” The TumakuruAkashanals Club was founded in 1958 by Dr. JayaranyarRao, Sitaram, and Ramakrishna Rao. Members of this club, including G.V. Kumar and others, have represented Karnataka at various levels, including Ranji, Deodhar, and Dilip Trophy tournaments.R Vinay Kumar is the only player from the Tumakuru zone to play for the Indian national team. No other players from the Tumakuru zone have had the opportunity to represent India to date. The construction of the stadium is expected to benefit not only Tumakuru but also nearby districts like Chitradurga and Davanagere, providing a platform for young cricketers in the region.