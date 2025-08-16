Construction Workers’ Federation to stage protest

Mangaluru: The Construction Workers’ Federation of India (CWFI) has announced a protest in Mangaluru on August 18, pressing the Karnataka government to permit “environment-friendly” extraction of sand and laterite stone to revive the stalled construction sector.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Vasantha Achary, general secretary of the federation’s Dakshina Kannada unit, said the demonstration will begin with a procession from Ambedkar Circle to the Mini Vidhana Soudha, where workers will stage a protest at 10 a.m.

Mr. Achary said thousands of construction workers and allied labourers in the district have been left jobless following restrictions on the extraction of sand and laterite, both critical raw materials in building activity. “Construction works have come to a standstill. Labourers, masons, transporters, and others depending on the sector are in dire straits without employment,” he noted.

The federation has urged the State government to draft a separate sand policy for coastal Karnataka to ensure regular and affordable supply of sand to the public.