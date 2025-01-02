Contractor suicide case: There is no question of Minister Kharge resigning says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: There is no question of Minister Priyanka Kharge resigning in connection with the contractor Sachin suicide case. This is an allegation made out of political hatred, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to the opposition parties’ demand for Minister Priyanka Kharge to resign in connection with the contractor Sachin suicide case, CM Siddaramaiah said that Minister Priyanka Kharge’s name is not in the death note of the contractor from Bidar who committed suicide. There is no role or evidence in this case. Therefore, the question of resigning does not arise. However, the minister said that he is ready for any inquiry. However, in a similar case, the name of BJP’s K S Eshwarappa was written in the death note. The investigation of the complaint filed in connection with the case has been handed over to the CID and appropriate action will be taken after the report comes. He said that this is an allegation made out of political hatred.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand to hand over the investigation to the CBI, he said, “Does the BJP not have faith in the state police? When the BJP was in power, not a single case was handed over to the CBI. Therefore, the BJP has no morals to de-mand that the CBI be investigated.”

Reacting to the complaint filed by MLC C T Ravi to the Governor, he said that the case of Ravi has also been handed over to the CID. An FSL report will be received regarding the use of abusive language. He said that a complaint has been filed against Ravi, who is accused of insulting a woman minister.The Chief Minister said that he would pray to God to grant the opposition party good health on the occasion of the New Year and said that he would discuss the cabinet expansion with the party leaders.