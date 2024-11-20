Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food Department has fast-tracked the process of identifying and canceling ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, shifting many to Above Poverty Line (APL) status. This move has sparked a political storm, with opposition parties criticizing the government. However, the state government has emphasized that no eligible BPL cardholders are being affected by the changes, though the issue has led to confusion and widespread debate.

According to data from the Food Department, there are 1,25,74,521 Antyodaya and priority BPL cards in Karnataka, covering approximately 4.35 crore ration cardholders. This includes 10,68,662 cards issued under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana to the poorest families. In addition, there are 25,47,946 APL cards in the state.

The distribution of Antyodaya and Priority ration cards is based on census data, with 50% of ration cards being allocated to urban areas and 75% to rural areas. As per the 2011 Census, around 65.96% of ration cards have been distributed in Karnataka’s urban and rural areas, making it the state with the highest number of BPL cards in South India. For comparison, neighbouring states like Kerala have 45.59%, Tamil Nadu 48.81%, and Telangana 53.93% of BPL cards.

The state government issued revised eligibility criteria for BPL cards in 2017. Key ineligibility factors include: Government employees or those receiving government grants. Families paying income tax, VAT, or professional tax. Families owning 3 hectares or more of dry or irrigated land in rural areas, or more than 1,000 square feet of built-up area in urban areas. Households owning four-wheelers (except those with a commercial vehicle used for livelihood, such as a taxi or tractor). Households consuming more than 150 units of electricity per month. Families with an annual income exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh.

The Food Department has identified around 13,87,639 ineligible BPL cards across the state. Some of the reasons for ineligibility include: 2,75,667 cards were disqualified due to non-receipt of ration for six months. 98,458 cards were canceled due to income tax payment by the family. Around 4,036 government employees were found to have BPL cards. 10,09,478 cards were disqualified because they exceeded the income limit. 1,59,319 cards were canceled due to the death of the cardholder.

As of October, 3,63,664 BPL cards have already been cancelled due to ineligibility. The process of canceling an additional 3.97 lakh ineligible cards is still ongoing.

Specifically, the department has cancelled:2,75,647 cards that had not received ration for six months. 50,462 cards for income taxpayers. 2,964 cards for government employees. 34,591 cards for families exceeding the income limit. Additionally, 13,44,072 ineligible family members were identified, and 2,06,202 names were removed from the BPL list due to failure to complete KYC.

Government's clarification

The state government has clarified that eligible BPL cardholders will not lose their cards under any circumstances. Those found ineligible will have their BPL cards transferred to APL status, rather than being canceled outright. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suggested that the entire BPL card list be reviewed comprehensively, and ineligible families be moved to the APL category.

Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa also reassured the public, stating that families who miss out during the revision process will be given another chance to apply for a BPL card. Despite the government’s assurances, the move has become a flashpoint in Karnataka’s political discourse, with opposition leaders accusing the government of targeting the poor under the guise of "rationalizing" ration cards. The controversy continues to simmer as both sides stake their claims on the issue.