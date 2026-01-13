Cooking oils and chronic disease prevention: What families should know

Bengaluru: Cooking oil is often the first ingredient added to a pan, yet it remains one of the least understood components of everyday diets. Nutrition experts point out that oils are not inherently unhealthy; in fact, when used correctly, they can play an important role in long-term wellness and chronic disease prevention. The key lies in choosing the right oils, using them appropriately, and storing them properly.

Edible oils, especially plant-based oils derived from seeds, nuts and fruits, provide essential fats that support heart health and help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. When combined with a balanced diet rich in vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds and lean proteins, oils become just one part of an overall nutritious eating pattern rather than a health risk.

One of the most critical factors families should understand is the smoke point of cooking oils. The smoke point refers to the temperature at which an oil begins to break down and produce smoke, releasing harmful compounds. Oils suitable for high-heat cooking methods such as frying, sautéing and roasting must remain stable at elevated temperatures. Avocado oil, mustard oil and palm oil are examples of oils that perform well under high heat. In contrast, oils like extra virgin olive oil and walnut oil are better suited for low-heat cooking, salad dressings and finishing dishes.

Health experts also warn against reheating oils multiple times. According to the ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024, repeated heating of oils can generate toxic compounds that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Families are advised to avoid reusing cooking oil, particularly after deep frying.

Another important consideration is calorie intake. Even the healthiest oils are calorie dense, with about 135 calories per tablespoon. Excessive use can easily lead to higher calorie consumption, contributing to weight gain and placing additional strain on the heart. While monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats offer metabolic and cardiovascular benefits, moderation remains essential. Portion control, combined with regular physical activity, plays a crucial role in preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Proper storage of cooking oils is equally important. Exposure to heat, light and air accelerates oxidation, reducing nutritional value and affecting taste. Oils should be stored in cool, dark places, away from direct heat sources. Delicate, cold-pressed oils such as flaxseed and walnut oil spoil faster and are best kept in the refrigerator. More stable oils like coconut oil and palm oil have a longer shelf life but should still be sealed tightly. Rancid oil, identified by an unpleasant smell, should never be used, as it contains harmful oxidation products linked to conditions such as diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

The debate around seed oils has also gained attention. Oils such as sunflower, soybean, canola and corn oil are rich in omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for insulin sensitivity and cholesterol regulation. The concern arises from excessive omega-6 intake relative to omega-3, often due to processed and restaurant foods. When used in moderation and balanced with omega-3-rich foods like fish, flaxseed and walnuts, seed oils can be part of a healthy diet.

Ultimately, informed choices about cooking oils empower families to enjoy flavourful meals while supporting long-term health and reducing the risk of chronic disease.

( Author Dr Dharini Krishnan is a leading consultant dietician)