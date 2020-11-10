Couple die during pre-wedding photo shoot as boat capsizes

Mysuru: A couple from Mysuru, who were getting their pre wedding photo shoot done from a boat on river Cauvery at Mudukthore near Talakad in T Narsipura taluk drowned after their boat capsized on Monday.

The victims were identified as Chandru and Shashikala from Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru district. Their wedding was scheduled on 22 November.

Talakadu police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

The driver of the boat managed to swim ashore safely. The photographer was taking the photos by standing on another boat.

Talakadu police registered the case. The bodies would be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.