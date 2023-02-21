Courier boy murdered for iPhone

Hassan: A courier boy was brutally murdered for an iPhone in Arasikere city in Hassan district. The deceased was identified as Hemant Naik (23) working as courier delivery boy in city. The accused Hemanth Dutta has already been arrested by the police.

Recently, the burnt body of an unknown youth was found near the Koppalu railway gate in the outskirts of Arasikere taluk. The police had registered a case in this regard and had taken up the task of identifying the dead body. Meanwhile, a bike was caught on CCTV in a petrol station, and when investigated, the murder mystery came to light.

It is said that Hemanth Naik was a native of Kallanayakanahalli in Arasikere taluk since two years. The accused Hemant Dutta (20) was a resident of Lakshmipura layout in Arasikere . Hemanth had booked a second-hand iPhone online for a price of Rs 46,000. Police said that since the courier arrived on February 7, Hemant Naik had gone to Hemant Dutta's house to make the delivery.

At this time, Hemant Dutta had told the courier boy that he didn't have enough money. He also told him to open the iPhone box. But then Hemanth Naik clearly stated that he will not open the box without payment. Accused Hemant Dutta, who was angry with this, called Hemant Nayak inside the house, as his friend would bring money in 10 minutes. While sitting inside his home, the accused Hemanth stabbed the courier boy on his neck and killed him. After the crime he wrapped the body in a gunny sack and kept it in the bathroom of the house for three days.

After this, on the night of February 11, he carried the dead body on a bike. He brought the dead body to the railway track near the post office of Arasikere city and burnt it. However, the police have discovered that the accused Hemant Dutta had gone to the petrol station to fill the bike with petrol before burning it. On the other hand, Hemant Naik's family had lodged a complaint with the police that his son had been missing since February 7. Based on this, the accused was arrested by the police. A case was registered in Arsikere town police station and the JMFC court remanded accused to judicial custody for 14 days.