Court orders confiscation of govt assets in compensation dispute

Chikkaballapura: In a rare and dramatic turn of events, the court has ordered the confiscation of assets from the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Chikkaballapur due to non-payment of compensation to traders who lost their land during a road-widening project.

On Wednesday, court officials, accompanied by traders, removed office furniture, computers, and other equipment from the Assistant Commissioner’s office and placed them outside as part of the court’s enforcement order.

The issue dates back to 2006 when the DVG Road in Bagepally town was widened to 100 feet, affecting 390 shops. Landowners were compensated at the rate of `280 per square meter. However, 32 traders approached the court, claiming the compensation was inadequate. The court revised the compensation to `850 per square meter. Despite the court’s directive, nine traders later complained that they had not received the revised compensation amount.

The Senior Civil Court of Chikkaballapur issued a stringent order for the confiscation of assets belonging to the Assistant Commissioner’s office, including official government vehicles. Following the directive, office items such as chairs, tables, and computers were seized as part of the penalty.

This incident has highlighted administrative lapses in honouring court orders and has raised questions about the efficiency of local governance in resolving disputes. The confiscation of government property is seen as a strong message to ensure compliance with judicial directives.

The traders and court authorities have demanded immediate action from the concerned departments to settle the dues and prevent further embarrassment to the administration. The situation has also sparked reactions from the public and officials, with many criticizing the failure to resolve the issue in time.