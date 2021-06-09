Court says hair offered by devotees belongs to temple

Mysuru: In a land mark judgment on Tuesday, the civil court in T Narasipura held that the hair offered by devotees belongs to the temple. The case was pending before the court for the last 25 years.



The barbers association, Nayanaja Kshatriya Sangha, approached the court in 1997, praying that the court give them ownership right to hair at the famous Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjanagudu . But the court rejected the sangha claim and said the hair belonged to the temple management while barbers had the right to tonsure devotees.

Speaking to reporters, sangha secretary Srinivas said that the barbers in the temple were charging less for tonsuring in the hope that the proceeds from sale of hair would fetch them additional income for their livelihood. He said the sangha consulted legal experts and would fight for justice.

When The Hans India contacted, Nanjanagudu Srikanteshwara temple executive officer Ravindra said that the barber association filed an appeal against verdict in the court.

The temple also filed a caveat. Ravindra said approximately one lakh people tonsure their hair as part of a religious ritual every a year. The temple earns Rs 50 lakh annually from auctioning of the hair, he said.