Covid surge in Kerala, JN1: Health department gearing up to deal with emergency in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Covid cases are increasing again in Kerala and a new sub strain of JN1 Covid has also been detected. This has caused concern in the neighboring state of Karnataka. There is a shadow of anxiety in the border districts like Mangalore, Mysore and Chamarajanagar.

Kerala, the epicenter of Covid in the country, is now the cause of heart palpitations. Also, a new substrain of JN1 Covid has been detected in Kerala. More than 90 percent of the new Covid cases in the country have been detected in the state of Kerala. 18 more borders of this state are attached to Dakshina Kannada district. Talapady is the main border of Ullal taluk and there are many border areas in Sulya, Bantwal taluk.

The infection in Kerala is likely to spread to the state from this border area. Even so, the district administration has not woken up. Thousands of people from Kerala are coming and going to the district every day not only for various jobs but also for various medical colleges and hospitals.

The health department has instructed to conduct mock drills in hospitals to control the spread of corona virus in the state. In addition, the department has made arrangements to deal with the Covid emergency. With availability of health facilities, capacity of beds, availability of human resources including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Ambulance service with technical and oxygen support facilities. Testing capacity and availability of medical oxygen should be checked. Inspection of the oxygen plant, oxygen generator set up across by the state health department. Also instructed to check if the covid equipment, personnel and systems are functioning properly. The department has decided to hold a TAC meeting and take precautionary measures.

On one hand, the cases of Covid are increasing in Kerala. A mutant strain has also been discovered. Despite this situation, the health department has not taken any precautionary measures in the Chamarajanagar border area. People from Kerala are entering the district without following the Covid protocol and there is a fear of spreading the Covid infection to the local residents. Motorists from Kerala are entering the state via Gundlupet via Moolehole check post. There has also been an increase in the number of devotees arriving from Sabarimala.

There is a possibility of constructing a check post at Bavali in HD Kote taluk after the Mysore District Collector's meeting. A shed has already been constructed by the health department at the border and it is likely to start checking for Covid in a day or two. Every day several vehicles from Kerala enter the district from Bavali border area. They are depended on Mysore for everything including vegetables. In addition to this, farmers from Kerala are farming in the HD Kote area. Due to all these reasons thousands of people come to Mysore every day.