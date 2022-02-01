COVID Vaccination Booster Doses Are Available For Elders At Their Homes In The Dharwad District Of Karnataka

The Dharwad district administration has launched a new project in which people aged 60 and up would be vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster dose at their residences. If someone is unable to visit the vaccination centre, they can call the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) control room and a health professional will come to their home to vaccinate them, which is the first of its kind.



Dharwad district administration has launched a new project. After the third wave, older people with age-related health difficulties who are unable to go to nearby vaccination centres are afraid to leave their homes for a booster dosage. As a result of a handful of them forgetting to take a second dose, theadministration has launched a new project.

COVID-19 cases, with a positive rate of roughly 19 percent. In comparison to rural areas, the Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities are recording a higher number of cases, as well as a high level of positive within the city bounds, which is a major source of concern for everyone. While praising the authorities, he said that since the transmission rate is so high throughout the peak of the COVID-19 wave, elderly people are afraid to go to a vaccination centre and wait in long lines for a booster shot. Getting vaccines at their own residentials is incredibly convenient for senior persons.

Nitesh Patil, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, claimed that they have just started vaccinating senior folks at their homes. It will benefit people who are unable to walk to immunisation centres and those who are bedridden. They will be vaccinated by health officials who will come to their homes.

As a result, several people, particularly the elderly, are hesitant to go into crowded places. A businessman named Anil M Desai says he had approached HDMC health officials to inquire about his mother Arati Desai's booster dose. The health experts notified the elderly about a new plan to vaccinate them in their homes.

They have already begun in the twin cities, and anybody interested in using the service should approach the HDMC control room. The service will become active in a day or two in all urban local bodies, comprising Annigeri, Kalaghatagi, and other towns. People can reach the control room of their local government.