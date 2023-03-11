Credit war on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway intensifies in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Credit war on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway intensified in Karnataka with BJP stepping up its attack on JD(S) accusing it of attempting to claim credit for the project.

BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa dubbed the "attempts" of JD(S) to "claim" credit for the project as claiming someone else's baby as theirs.

"Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is claiming the child born to someone as his," Eshwarappa stated addressing reporters while participating in Vijaya Sankalp Yatra in Madikeri.

In a joint press conference with former union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, he asked the former PM to identify who his child is.

JD(S) party had released a full-page advertisement claiming that the expressway is the dream project of Deve Gowda and due to his efforts it has come to this shape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the expressway on Sunday and BJP is projecting it as the contribution to south Karnataka by a double engine government. The party is holding a roadshow of PM Modi and he will address a mega public rally.

On the other hand, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained that the green signal to the project was given by late Union minister Oscar Fernandez when Congress was in power at the Centre.

He also claimed that it was Oscar Fernandez who elevated the Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch of road from state highway to national highway.

The social media is abuzz in the state with the credit fight on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. BJP is getting ready for the mega event and with the joining of independent MP Sumalatha to the party, the saffron party is looking up to PM Modi's event and hopes to make an impact in the region.