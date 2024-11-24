Crisis grips Davanagere farmers despite bumper crop

Davanagere: Farmersin Davanagere, known as the “rice granary” of Karnataka, are facing severe distress as the price of paddy has plummeted in the Bhadra Achukattu region, despite a good rainfall and a bumper crop. This has led to a situation where farmers are struggling to make ends meet, with some demanding immediate solutions such as e-tender purchases or the opening of procurement centers to buy paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Bhadra Achukattu area, which spans 1.5 lakh hectares, has this year yielded 4.5 lakh metric tons of paddy, a notable increase compared to last year’s yield. However, this positive development has been overshadowed by the steep fall in paddy prices, which has left farmers in despair. In the past, farmers in Davanagere sold a quintal of paddy for around Rs 2,670. However, this year, prices have drastically dropped to between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,230 per quintal. A week ago, the price had been higher, ranging from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,300 per quintal. But the prices have now sharply declined, leaving farmers with little to show for their hard work.

The harvest, which began around 15 days ago, is nearing completion, and with more than 1 lakh quintals already entering the market, it is expected that the total paddy yield this season will reach around 8 lakh quintals. Unfortunately, this surge in supply, coupled with a sudden drop in price, has raised alarm bells for farmers who are now fearing significant financial losses.

As the price of paddy continues to slide, many farmers are calling for urgent interventions. Some are appealing for the government to purchase paddy through e-tenders, while others are demanding that procurement centers be opened and paddy be bought at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmer leader Satish Kolenahalli expressed his frustration, saying, “Last year, there was a drought and we suffered due to lack of water. Many fields were left fallow. This year, we had good rains and the yield has improved. However, the price has dropped drastically. Last year, a quintal of paddy was sold for Rs 3,080. Now, the price has fallen to Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,230. We need procurement centers to open, and paddy should be purchased at the MSP of Rs 2,320. With the state’s support of Rs 600, farmers should receive a total of Rs 2,920 per quintal.”

Adding to the farmers’ woes, there are allegations of price manipulation by local traders, who are accused of colluding to suppress the market price of paddy despite strong demand for rice globally. Farmer leaders have called for transparency in the procurement process, with some suggesting that a tender system be implemented to ensure fair prices. “The price has fallen due to the collusion of local traders. There is a high demand for rice globally, but these traders are controlling the prices to their benefit. We need a transparent tender system to ensure farmers get a fair deal,” said Satish.

Local farmer leader Nagaraj also highlighted the disparity in pricing, noting the substantial difference in prices compared to last year. “Last year, due to poor rainfall, paddy was sold for Rs 3,200 per quintal. This year, with good rainfall and a better yield, we are seeing a difference of Rs 1,000 per quintal. The government must step in and address this issue by buying paddy through the e-tender system,” he said. As the harvest season winds down, farmers in Davanagere are desperately hoping for government intervention to stabilize prices and ensure that they are not left with huge losses. With the ongoing crisis, the future of Davanagere’s paddy farmers hangs in the balance, and their livelihood depends on immediate corrective actions from the government. The falling prices have not only dampened the spirits of the farmers but have also raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of paddy cultivation in the region, which plays a crucial role in Karnataka’s agricultural economy.