Critical care unit hospital would come up in Kodagu

Madikeri: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that construction of critical care unit hospital to commence Soon.

In a significant development for the healthcare infrastructure in Kodagu district, MP Pratap Simha announced that the construction work for the 'Critical Care Unit Hospital' near the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will begin soon. The project, estimated to cost around 29 crores, aims to enhance medical facilities and provide critical care services to the people of the region.

MP Pratap Sinha, along with other officials, participated in a meeting at the deputy commissioners office in Madikeri on Friday to discuss the progress of various projects. Engineer Rajesh shared details about the upcoming Critical Care Unit Hospital, which will be constructed on 45 cents of land near KIMS hospital. The tender process has already been completed. Another 450 bedded hospital constructed at an estimated cost of rs 100 crores will be operational by November.

Furthermore, the central government has given approval for the construction of BSNL 4G towers in 62 locations across Kodagu district. MP Pratap Simha confirmed that the work will commence in the first week of November. Land has already been reserved for most of the locations, except for six places under the revenue department's jurisdiction. These BSNL 4G towers will significantly improve internet connectivity in the area and cater to the growing demand for faster and more reliable communication services.

The Forest Department will provide information about the land reservation in forest and forest paisari areas for the remaining six locations. Additionally, there is a growing demand for the installation of towers in several other places, including Peraje, Chembu, Melchembu, Mianchalu, and V.Badaga. MP Pratap Simha assured that further proposals for additional tower construction will be considered in the future.

BSNL district engineer Ponnuraju, , highlighted that there is already broadband connectivity in 103 gram panchayats of the district and several BSNL towers currently offer 2G and 3G coverage. These existing towers will be upgraded to 4G, providing residents with access to faster internet services.

The meeting was attended by DC Venkat Raja , CESC Executive Engineer Anita Bai, Deputy conservator of Forests A T Poovaiah, ADC Dr. Nanjundegowda, and others were present.