C.T. Ravi Slams Priyank Kharge Over RSS Ban Proposal, Calls It a “Twisted Dream”

Bengaluru A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging a ban on all Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government premises. The letter has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader C.T. Ravi, who launched a scathing attack on Kharge, calling the proposal “a twisted dream.”

Taking to social media platform X, Ravi accused Kharge of harboring deep-rooted hostility toward the RSS. “Some people have spent their entire lives spewing venom against the Sangh like snakes and have left this world with ulcers in their stomachs. Let’s see what fate awaits others,” he wrote.

Ravi questioned the rationale behind banning the RSS, asking, “Is it a crime to instill patriotism in children? Is it unconstitutional to teach them that they are part of the nation and should dedicate themselves to it?” He further accused Kharge of turning a blind eye to alleged anti-national activities in his own constituency of Kalaburagi.

Referring to past incidents, Ravi asked, “Didn’t you hear ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans shouted near the Vidhana Soudha? Did you lose your voice then?” He alleged that Kharge considers chants like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as treason, which is why he is targeting the RSS.









“The Sangh has reached every household today. Even those who once burned with rage at the sight of the RSS have, in the end, allowed it to participate in Republic Day parades. Some have even joined its programs and sung its praises,” Ravi added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has forwarded Kharge’s letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, instructing her to examine the matter and take appropriate action. No official order has been issued yet, but the debate continues to intensify across political and public spheres.