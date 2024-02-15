Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has been awarded the prestigious level three Airport Customer Experience Accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI). This recognition highlights the airport's steadfast dedication to enhancing customer experience. Issued by the ACI on February 2, 2024, the accreditation is valid for one year, building on the level 2 accreditation received in December 2022.

The accreditation underscores the airport's ongoing efforts to elevate customer satisfaction as a vital public asset. Participating airports undergo rigorous assessments and training encompassing stakeholder/employee engagement and staff development. It stands as the sole accreditation programme worldwide, offering a comprehensive view of customer experience management.

Level 3 accreditation acknowledges Mangaluru International Airport's advanced practices across various domains, including service design/innovation, airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, customer understanding, and strategy. Notably, Mangaluru International Airport became the first airport in India within the 5 million passenger category to achieve this significant milestone, as highlighted by the airport spokesperson.

Mr. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General and CEO at ACI - ACI World, extended congratulations to Mangaluru International Airport for this achievement. The accreditation will be officially conferred during the annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit scheduled to take place in Atlanta, USA, from September 24 to 26, 2024. With eyes set on level 4 accreditation, the airport underscores the importance of collaborative efforts within the airport community.