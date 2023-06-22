Cyber fraudsters make yet another kill Udupi businessman relieved of Rs. 1.28 lakhs

Udupi: A 31-year-old resident of Udupi fell victim to an online scam, losing a staggering amount of Rs 1.28 lakh. Yashodara, a businessman seeking additional income, came across a tempting opportunity on the Telegram app. The fraudster enticed him with a job offer involving rating products to earn money. Unfortunately, Yashodara's trust led him down a devastating path.

Without suspecting any foul play, Yashodara clicked on a web link provided by the fraudster. The link, which read as I-GLOBAL (i-global-review.net/#/pages/index/index), appeared to be the gateway to his desired part-time job. Oblivious to the impending danger, he blindly followed the fraudster's instructions and began depositing money in increments.

Initially, Yashodara was asked to deposit Rs 10,900. Believing he was on the right track, he complied with the request. However, the demands did not end there. The fraudster, capitalizing on Yashodara's vulnerability, convinced him to deposit an additional Rs 35,514 in the second installment. Regrettably, Yashodara's losses continued to mount as he was coerced into paying a staggering amount of Rs 81,737 in the third installment. In total, he lost a devastating Rs 1,28,151.

To make matters worse, the fraudsters vanished into thin air after receiving the third payment, leaving Yashodara in a state of shock and financial distress. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the CEN police swiftly registered a case under section 66 (D) of the IT Act, initiating an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

It's important to remember that online scams and frauds can have serious consequences. It's crucial to exercise caution and skepticism when dealing with unfamiliar or suspicious offers on the internet to protect oneself from falling victim to such fraudulent schemes say the CEN police in Udupi.