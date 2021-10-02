Dasara jumbo mahouts treated to breakfast at Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: With hardly a week to go for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara, the entire city is buzzing with activities. The district administration arranged breakfast for mahouts and cavadis here at Mysuru Palace premises on Friday morning.

District in-charge minister S T Somashekar served breakfast to mahouts and cavadis. MLAs S A Ramadass and L Nagendra, MUDA chairman H V Rajeev, BJP rural president Mangala Somashekar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and other officials also had breakfast.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said preparations are on for a simple Dasara. Cultural programmes will conclude by evening on all days. Sandalwood music composer Hasmalekha and musicians will be part of musical programmes during the nine-day event.

He said the experts' committee has suggested presence of not more than 500 people for inauguration and 1,000 for Jamboo Savari.

Meanwhile, Somashekar inaugurated Mysuru Dasara 2021 website at the Mysore Palace Board office. He said that all the Dasara programmes will be telecast on the website, Youtube and Facebook and other media platforms to enable people to watch the events.

The events pertaining to Dasara inauguration, Jumbo Savari and cultural programmes will be uploaded on the website both in Kannada and English. "The website will also give information on Dasara inaugurator details, sub-committees, tourist spots, etc.," the minister said.