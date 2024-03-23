Live
- Ankita Lokhande’s selfless gesture wins hearts
- Kartik Aaryan embarks on spectacular song sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
- Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman
- Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26
- Daily Forex Rates (23-03-2024)
- Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy
- Six Congress rebels in Himachal Pradesh join BJP
- Ankita Lokhande did not charge a ‘single rupee’ for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
Just In
DC orders to cancel all fairs, functions on April 26
Mysuru: In Mysore, preparations for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 are underway, with measures in place to ensure law and...
Mysuru: In Mysore, preparations for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 are underway, with measures in place to ensure law and order during the polling period. District Magistrate Dr K V Rajendra has announced the postponement of all fairs, festivals, and events in the district on April 26th. To further maintain peace and order during the election process, a ban on the sale of liquor has been imposed.
From 5:00 pm on April 24th until midnight on April 26th, and during the counting of votes at Maharani Mahila College of Commerce and Management in Mysore city from midnight on June 3rd to midnight on June 4th, all liquor shops within Mysore city limits and a 5 km radius outside the city limits will remain closed.
The Deputy Commissioner of Excise for Mysore City and Mysore Rural has been instructed to seal all liquor shops and manufacturing units, handing over the keys to the Executive Magistrate, as directed by Dr. Rajendra K V. Additionally, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct for Elections, a prohibition on the use of weapons, explosives, and firearms has been enforced from April 16th to June 6th. Only exempted individuals approved by the Screening Committee are permitted to possess firearms during this period. All other weapon holders are required to deposit their arms at the designated police stations, as mandated by District Collector and District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra.