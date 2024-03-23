DC orders to cancel all fairs, functions on April 26

Mysuru: In Mysore, preparations for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 are underway, with measures in place to ensure law and order during the polling period. District Magistrate Dr K V Rajendra has announced the postponement of all fairs, festivals, and events in the district on April 26th. To further maintain peace and order during the election process, a ban on the sale of liquor has been imposed.

From 5:00 pm on April 24th until midnight on April 26th, and during the counting of votes at Maharani Mahila College of Commerce and Management in Mysore city from midnight on June 3rd to midnight on June 4th, all liquor shops within Mysore city limits and a 5 km radius outside the city limits will remain closed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Excise for Mysore City and Mysore Rural has been instructed to seal all liquor shops and manufacturing units, handing over the keys to the Executive Magistrate, as directed by Dr. Rajendra K V. Additionally, in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct for Elections, a prohibition on the use of weapons, explosives, and firearms has been enforced from April 16th to June 6th. Only exempted individuals approved by the Screening Committee are permitted to possess firearms during this period. All other weapon holders are required to deposit their arms at the designated police stations, as mandated by District Collector and District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra.