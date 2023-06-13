DCF suspended for allowing rock mining in deemed forest

Hassan: The forest department has issued an order suspending K Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan from service in connection with the case of giving permission for stone mining in the deemed forest area near Sravanabelagola in Channarayapattana taluk of Hassan district. Deputy Conservator Harish had given a no-objection letter for mining. The Forest Department has suspended the Deputy Conservator of Forests as it is of the view that this has violated the Forest Protection Act.

Forest and Life Environment Department Minister Ishwar Khandre had received a report from the senior officials and directed the senior officials to suspend Hassan's Deputy Conservator Harish from service. As per the direction of the Minister, Forest Force Chief Rajiv Ranjan had submitted a report on the role of Forest Officer Harish in late May.

The Minister was briefed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, Javed Akhtar. He opined that the role of Forest Officer Harish in the case of permission to carry out stone mining in the forest area has been proven and suggested the suspension of the officer. In 2014, a 50 acre 30 gunte land in Dadighatta village of Sravanabelagola Hobali was declared as a forest area. Harish, who was the Deputy Forest Conservator of Hassan Division, had given NOC for stone mining in 21 acres of land in this area.

This led to controversy and the forest department decided to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action against the officer and suspend him from service. The officer who was sentenced to suspension committed dereliction of duty. In the suspension order, the forest department said that it was found that permission was given for stone mining in the forest area in violation of the Forest Protection Act, 1980 and Supreme Court orders.