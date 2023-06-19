Death of student in school wall collapse: FIR registered against 3

Hubli: A case has been registered against three persons in the Hubli rural police station in connection with the death of one student died and another seriously injured when the wall of the under construction school collapsed.

The boy Vishrut died in a government school in Kiresura village of the Hubli taluk on Friday. Police registered case against the Public Works Department Assistant Engineer C V Patil and contractors Fakkiresh Nagathana and Manju Dharwad. It is stated in the complaint that the wall of the class room collapsed, due to poor construction work and lack of precautionary measures, and fell on the boy causing death.

Hubli Rural BEO Ashoka Sindagi, Tehsildar Prakash Nashi visited Vishrut Balagali’s residence and consoled the family members. The BEO promised to provide rs one lakh in compensation and said that action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Public Works Department officials and contractors promised to compensate the family. However, the family has not been contacted till now.

There is no price to pay for the boy’s death. However, justice should be provided to the family of the deceased boy. Village leader Gururayana Gowda said that we will not leave until we get compensation from them.

Officials met the injured student Prabhu of class 7 who is undergoing treatment at KIMS. The boy sustained leg and chest injuries and the treatment is going on. Doctors said that there is no danger to his life. Commenting on the incident, the injured boy Prabhu said, “While we were urinating, the building collapsed and a brick fell on me. Then my leg got trapped. A brick fell on my chest. Vishruth was studying in class 2. I am studying in class 7. We did not jump on the wall, we did not even touch the wall, he said.

Tehsildar Prakash Nasi said that he visited the KIMS as soon as he got the information about the death of a student in the school. He said: “I spoke with the doctor about the health of the injured student and is out of danger.” He had promised that the government would work to provide him relief.