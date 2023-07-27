Live
Just In
Decades-Long Chase Ends: Absconding Chain Snatcher Arrested After 23 Years
In a significant breakthrough, the police have finally apprehended an accused in a case related to chain snatching, which was registered by the Urwa Police on 17 December 2000.
Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the police have finally apprehended an accused in a case related to chain snatching, which was registered by the Urwa Police on 17 December 2000. After 23 years on the run, the elusive suspect, Basheer (51), a resident of Durga Quarters, Akala, Ullal, was arrested on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.
The incident happened when Basheer, along with two accomplices, Hussain and Moideen Kudroli, allegedly snatched a woman's precious Kariyamani at knifepoint at around 8.45 pm. A complaint was swiftly filed at the Urwa police station under the 392 IPC Act.
In the aftermath of the crime, while Hussain and Moideen were swiftly apprehended within a few days, Basheer managed to elude capture, embarking on a 23-year-long evasion. Despite the court issuing an arrest warrant against him, Basheer remained in the shadows, neither attending court nor surrendering to the police station.
After years of relentless pursuit, the police successfully apprehended the fugitive on Wednesday. Basheer was immediately produced before the court, marking the culmination of two decades-long chase. The court has remanded him in judicial custody as the legal proceedings unfold.